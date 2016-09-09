Artist Spotlight – Uncle Allan

Uncle Allan is a professional tattoo artist who works out of Berlin, Germany and has well over a decade of professional tattooing experience. While some may be quick to label him as a primarily traditional tattoo artist, if you look closely at his work you’ll see that it’s actually difficult to categorize. He specializes in his own unique style that’s a cross between traditional and neo-traditional with a splash of new school.

That being said, Uncle Allan’s easily one of the most talented tattoo artists on the planet. If you have an opportunity to get tattooed by him, we highly suggest you take it.

To see more badass work by Uncle Allan and many others, check out TAM Issue 14!

Berlin, Germany