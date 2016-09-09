Badass Scorpion Tattoos

Scorpions are predatory arachnids, meaning they have eight legs and hunt other living creatures and insects for food. They’re highly adaptable and can be found natively on all continents except Antarctica. There are about 1750 different species of scorpion formally documented and recognized.

The biggest attribute people know scorpions for is their venom, although on 25 of the 1750 known species have venom that’s capable of killing humans. Most scorpion stings, while painful, are harmless to humans. Healthy adults don’t normally need treatment for stings from scorpions found in the United States.

That being said, deadly or not, scorpions are pretty cool-looking and are great subject matter for tattoo designs. So we hope you enjoy this gallery even if your idea of scorpion badassery has now changed.

