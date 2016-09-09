It Kinda Explains Itself

Sometimes you see bad piercing jobs, or the results of bad piercing jobs, and you wonder how the destruction pictured before you came into existence. With these pictures, you don’t really have to wonder. Either the piercer made a horrible mistake or the piercee had a poor idea to begin with.

Seriously though, do people not understand that body modifications are dangerous and can have irreparable repercussions? Some things don’t grow back. Think before you hire some novice to cut or prod into you. Don’t wind up like some of the people in this gallery. Get all the way to the last page for the worst of ’em! — ewwwwwwwww