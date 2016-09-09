You Can’t Be Serious…

This just in! Tattoos that are only halfway done do not look cool! We’re not sure if some of these people did it on purpose or just couldn’t afford to get the entire tattoo finished. We just wanted to make sure you all knew not to follow in their footsteps.

Actually, don’t follow in any of these people’s footsteps. Do yourself a favor and hire a professional tattoo artist for all of your tattooing needs. Yes, it can be expensive and time consuming, but we’re talking about art that’s created by actually wounding yourself. Sometimes cutting corners and prices just isn’t worth it.