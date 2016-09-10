15 Incredible Walter White Tattoos

Walter White is the main character whose story is told in Breaking Bad, one of the most popular television series of recent memory. His life is forever changed upon being diagnosed with cancer, so we figured now would be a great time to give you a Walter White themed tattoo gallery – seeing as how September is cancer awareness month and also the same month on which the show ended in 2013.

It’s pretty crazy how people are still talking about this show three years after it ended as if it were still running new episodes. Hype still hasn’t really died down, and we’re not going to let it. So enjoy the Walter White gallery below and be sure to share with us your favorite moment from the series in the comment section while you’re here.