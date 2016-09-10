9/11: Never Forgotten

September 11th, 2001 is a day that no American has forgotten. It’s the day that the United States of America was the victim of four coordinated terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,996 people and injured over 6,000 others. It’s the day that made many people terrified to fly for well over a decade and took the country to war with an ideology.

Tattoos are often used as memorial reminders of good and bad moments in other people’s lives. As our own way of acknowledging 9/11, we’re bringing you this gallery of tattoos gotten by people who use ink to refuse to forget one of the most harrowing moments in US history.

09/11/2001 – Never Forget