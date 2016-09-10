Awe-Inspiring Cancer Tattoos

Did you now that September is a major cancer awareness month? Not cancer as in the astrological sign, cancer as in the health condition/illness. There are a lot of different kinds of cancer and September centers around making people aware of them all. It’s why American football fans will see a lot of their favorite players wearing pink this month.

Who isn’t aware of cancer though? It’s on people’s minds all-year long. Plenty of families have had at least one family member have to battle cancer and we all know there’s no cure for it. But regardless, it’s cancer awareness month, so here are some cancer awareness tattoos.