Paul Antal @antalpaul

Another Wondrous Walter White Tattoo Gallery

Posted by: TAM

Yes, Breaking Bad’s main protagonist is so popular and often used in tattoos that we’ve created another gallery focused solely on Walter White. By the time you’re done perusing these galleries, you may even start calling him “The Man of a Million Faces”, because that’s how varied these tattoos of the same person are!

Breaking Bad may be over, but it’s clear from these tattoos that the show is sure to live on for generations still to come.  Which actually can make things tougher on the main actors due to typecasting. Although we’re sure Bryan Cranston won’t have a problem breaking through it.

Jason Morrow @jasonmorrowtattoos

Jason Morrow @jasonmorrowtattoos

 

marlenmckey @marlenmckey

marlenmckey @marlenmckey

