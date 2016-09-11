Awesome Anime Tattoos

We know that the majority of our demographic has no interest in anything anime-related whatsoever, but when there are over 20,000 images on Instagram labeled #______tattoo we figure the subject matter deserves at least one gallery post.

According to a 2014 report by the Association of Japanese Animations, the anime industry brings in over $13 billion a year and continues to grow by 10% or more each year. Granted, that’s a worldwide figure and largely due to revenue generated by cultures outside of the US, but many of us live in an increasingly homogenized worldly society.

Besides, you don’t actually have to know anything about anime to respect a well-designed and crafted tattoo like the ones found in the gallery below.