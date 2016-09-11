Chipper Chipmunk Tattoos

Yes, chipper is a word. It means cheerful and lively, and it serves as a great word to describe chipmunks.

What about the title image? Ever heard of irony? Why are you theoretical people so judgmental?!

This gallery came about because we wanted to do an Alvin and the Chipmunks gallery but we were having a hard time finding Alvin and the Chipmunks tattoos. However, we did find a collection of really awesome general chipmunk tattoos, which you’ll find in the gallery below.

You’ll even still come across Alvin too, so relax and enjoy this wonderful gallery of chipmunk tattoos.