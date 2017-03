Bryan Burk is the owner of Dark Horse Tattoo in Los Angeles and has been a professional tattoo artist for close to 20 years now. He’s known for having his own unique style of tattooing that borrows from a wide variety of styles but doesn’t really fit any particular genre.

If you’re looking for a high quality, one-of-a-kind tattoo and want to get it done in a chill, judgement-free tattoo studio then Bryan Burk at Dark Horse Tattoo is definitely an artist and shop location worth considering. (But don’t worry if you couldn’t follow that mess of a sentence, we’re sure the video above and the gallery below will tell you all you need to know.)

To see more badass work by Bryan Burk and many others, check out TAM Issue 32!

Los Angeles