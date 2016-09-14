Tattoo Artist Breaking News
Superb Shipwreck Tattoos
@aboutfacetattoo

There’s no particular reason for this shipwreck tattoo gallery. It was just a random theme idea that spontaneously came to mind. In fact, it only happened because the creator of these galleries forgot he had meant to make a Cthulhu-based gallery instead. (Don’t worry, it’ll come soon.)

Yes, we’re counting not yet wrecked ships that are surrounded by massive tentacles because they’re doomed to be shipwrecks soon anyway. About half of the #shipwrecktattoos weren’t even ships, let alone shipwrecks. So beggars can’t be choosers and all that.

We’re sure you’ll enjoy the gallery regardless. Feel free to let us know in the comment section below.

