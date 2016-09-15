Fantastic Fox Tattoos

A fox is a small-to-medium sized, omnivorous mammals that are adored all over the world for their cute-sy appearance. This appearance, which is similar to that of many domesticated dogs, often leads people to believe that foxes are similar to the more docile canines that live in people’s homes – which is an incorrect assumption. In fact, foxes are behavorially more akin to wolves – making them difficult to tame and, as such, often illegal to keep as a domesticated animal.

But regardless, people will continue to love foxes for their outward appearance regardless of whether or not they’re ever allowed to keep one as a pet. So here are some adorable fox tattoos.