Sensational Starcraft Tattoos

Starcraft is easily one of the most popular RTS video game franchises ever created. It started with the original game that was released in 1998 and was eventually followed up by a sequel in 2010 that has now seen 2 major expansion releases – the last one being Starcraft II: Legacy of the Void in 2015.

For those who don’t know, RTS stands for real-time strategy and is a genre of video games where players produce and manage massive armies while trying to wipe each other out. Starcraft is arguably the king of the genre, with the original game and its expansion entitled Brood War having sold over 10 million copies.

Some of you out there are sure to be Starcraft fans. So here’s a Starcraft tattoo gallery for you.