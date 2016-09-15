Sharp Scythe Tattoos

The scythe didn’t originate as the personification of death’s weapon. It’s actually an agricultural tool that is used for mowing grass and reaping crops. (Reaping as in gathering, not murdering.) It’s been largely replaced by modern technology though, which is why so many people nowadays only associate the scythe as a fictional weapon often utilized by Death.

Traditional scythes actually look really boring and not nearly as badass as their fictional counterparts. This tattoo gallery is all about fictional scythes that are more weaponry than gardening tools, although you could still use them for either task to be fair.