Featured Artist Spotlight: Anali De Laney

TAM is excited to feature another amazing tattoo artist making her mark around the world! — Anali De Laney is an American tattoo artist specializing in realism. This talented artist is just 24 years old and living in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where she owns her own private tattooing studio — Never More Atelier. Just check out this gallery of recent work to see why she’s garnering so much international attention and praise! Wow!

Getting into tattooing at an early age, Anali started an apprenticeship when she was just 18 years old and was tattooing full time by the next year! Since then she has lived and tattooed in New York, Connecticut, California, and now Pennsylvania, meeting many like-minded, talented and ambitious tattooers along the way. Anali says: “I have had the rare pleasure of working alongside artists who have taught me so many things to help me grow and progress. Without them I wouldn’t be on the path that I am.”

Anali’s private studio, Never More, was created to provide a comfortable, pleasant atmosphere for all her lovely clients and it’s also given her the freedom to travel frequently, which is her passion. Never More provides clients with a one on one, stress free experience. Equipped with a full kitchen and coffee bar, Anali encourages clients to feel at home and they often enjoy movies together during sessions. Never More also provides complimentary aftercare soaps and ointment made locally in Harrisburg by another small business “Zanabella Plant-Based Skincare”

In the past year, Anali has traveled a lot and enjoyed it. The experiences were so wonderful that she will be continuing to see as many new places as possible! Catch her at a convention near you or at one of the many guest spots she has scheduled!

Here’s a list of the places she’ll be working this year. If you’d like to schedule a tattoo with her, contact her via email, below:

Inkology Tattoo and Art Gallery -NYC, USA : March 24-26

United Ink “No Limits” Tattoo Convention– NYC, USA : March 31-April 2

Smilin Demons Tattoo- Mannheim, Germany : April 16- 24 and July 26- August 6

Beauty and the Beast Tattoo- Holstebro, Denmark April 26-30

La Machine Infernale – Lille, France : June 1-3

Titanic Show Tattoo Convention– Belfast, Ireland : July 14-16

Inksane Tattoo- Athlone, Ireland : July 19-24

Berlin Tattoo Convention– Berlin, Germany: August 4-6

NZ Tattoo Convention– New Plymouth, New Zealand: November 25-26

Anali can be reached for appointments by contacting: delaneyinktattoo@gmail.com

Or visiting her website: www.delaneyink.com

